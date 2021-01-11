What We Do Isn’t Nearly As Important As Why We Do It

Without knowing your name, where you live, or what your story is, we probably have something in common: We probably both have jobs, which means you can relate to this topic.

These days, we’re probably a lot more grateful for our jobs than we’ve been in the past but no matter how grateful we are, those jobs can still be a grind. When we are having tough days, why we are doing the work becomes really significant and because of that, we have a story.

There we’re 3 laborers who all did the same job but each we’re asked what they did. When the 1st laborer was asked, he said “I’m making a living.” That’s all he said. When the 2nd laborer was asked, he said “Well, I drag heavy stones for a living.” But when the 3rd laborer was asked what he did, he said “I’m building a cathedral.”

You see, they all have the same job, but when asked what they do, each had a different response with a different purpose. The meaning of our work is a whole lot less about what we do and more about why we do it and who we’re doing it for. If you’re a Christian, no matter what you’re doing, you’re doing it for him and you’re literally building a cathedral.