What We Need To Do With Our Anger As Christians

I’ve been in radio for 22 years and I’ve never received the amount of email that I’ve been receiving over the past few months. There’s a common thread to all of them. Because of the pandemic, there are a lot of people struggling with depression and fear. However, here is what I’m seeing more than anything else: Anger.

As Christians, we don’t know what to do with anger. We have somehow bought into this false idea that we need to stifle it, stop it, and whatever you do, do not express it. Yet, the Bible is full of Psalms of lament. We have an entire book called Lamentations that is one big, long, weeping, wailing, angry rant about what’s going on in the society as Jerusalem was burning around the prophet Jeremiah.

I just want to remind you today that you ARE allowed to be angry. What we’re going through right now is insane! I had a conversation with my husband yesterday and my words were, “I feel like I am unraveling at the seams.” It’s one thing after another after another and nobody knows what to think and nobody knows what to do.

If you remember one thing today, remember this: God can handle this. The Bible doesn’t say don’t get angry. It says in your anger, do not sin. (Ephesians 4:26) So the first place you are invited and encouraged to take your anger is straight to the ears of a God who’s always listening and who can handle it. He’s the only one I think that can really get down in there and minister to you where you need it. It’s going to be okay! I don’t know what that means and I don’t know what it looks like, but you can trust that it’s going to be okay because God says so.