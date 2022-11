If you were carrying a cup of coffee and someone bumped into you, what would you spill, coffee, right?

But it’s the same when life bumps into you, because what’s inside of you will come spilling out. If someone offended you, will anger, bitterness, harsh words and reactions spew out? Or, when someone offends you, are you so much covered in God’s love that you can look at them, smile and offer peace?

Life provides the cup, you choose how to fill it.

-Sonny