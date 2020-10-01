What You Can Do To Help Stop Domestic Violence

As we officially find ourselves in October, it’s time to address a hard topic. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it’s a topic that I felt strongly we need to talk about, as hard as it is. I’ve been looking at the statistics and our own Fort Worth is making national news because of the increase in the rate of domestic violence. It’s not hard to see the headlines and be absolutely sick to your stomach at the thought of what some children are having to experience at home.

Of course, I want to bring awareness to this issue but I also want to task you with two things that you can do to help stop the spread of domestic violence:

1) Pray. Pray for violence to be cast out, pray that the motivation that would cause someone to choose violence would cease, and pray for protection for those who currently find themselves in a household where domestic violence is a reality.

2) Be Aware. As neighbors, as men and women in this community, let us be vigilant in our awareness of what is taking place around us. If you notice something that seems potentially harmful or dangerous, speak up. You may be saving a life.

Lastly, I just want to say thank you for being a part of this community and for caring for your community and for being friends who are trusting God in prayer!