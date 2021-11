Whatever you are doing in this moment, whether you are at home or at work or somewhere else, is incredibly important. Whatever you’re doing is a key piece in the big puzzle that God is putting together using us to get stuff done.

Colossians 3:23 “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”