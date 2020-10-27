Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

“What? You Too?? I Thought I Was The Only One!” The Moment Friendship Is Born

I love this quote from CS Lewis, it reminds me of that freshman year of college or the first Sunday at a new church where you sat next to someone, and in a single moment you think, “Whaaaa?! We are going to be best friends!”

But I think there is something more here to think about, Jesus is our friend too. Jesus came to earth, became a man, and walked this same earth like you and me.

It says in Hebrews 4:15 For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin.

You can turn to Him, he knows you, He can empathize with you! Jesus is your friend.

