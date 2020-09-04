What’s The Secret of the 300lb Cross Country Runner? The Answer Will Inspire You!

Corona has turned a lot of things on it’s head, like imagine seeing a 300 pound football player out there running Cross Country!

In Michigan a local high school postponed their football season until the spring. The Cross Country running coach expected to get a few calls from players but was shocked when Royce Daugherty was the first football player to reach out.

A Royce is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines as a freshman, and when he heard about the postponed season he didn’t want to sit on the couch and wait out the Fall. He had two choices: Soccer or Cross Country. After consulting with his parent, friends and others he called up the coach and asked to join the team. “I like to compete, and with soccer, I’d have to learn all the new rules and everything, and I didn’t think that would be the move for me,” he said. “I thought cross country would be good for footwork for football and give me that competitiveness that I won’t have without football this fall.” This kid is impressive, not choosing the easy way out but stepping into a challenge to make it hard for himself!

The cross country coach was also impressed “To put yourself out there in something that’s very different than what you’re used to, that takes a certain type of person, especially when you’re a teenager. Not everyone is willing to step into something they’re going to struggle with, especially in front of people.”

My first XC meet is in the books! pic.twitter.com/85a2iSyLsc — Royce Daugherty (@rdaugherty_75) August 26, 2020



But I think that’s the point when we have a vision of what we want to accomplish, people on the sidelines don’t really matter, we are focused straight ahead on our goals. We’re not letting the hecklers determine our success! Well done Royce!

