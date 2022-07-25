What’s Your Favorite Christmas Memory?

It was early Christmas morning and my wife and I had just spent 5 hours putting together one of those ‘only takes 30 minutes to assemble!’ play kitchen sets for our then six-year old daughter. We eventually collapsed in bed around 4:45 only to hear my mother, who was staying with us, about an hour later say, “Simone! Does your parents know you opened all of these gifts!?” My wife and I crawled out of bed, headed downstairs and just see wrapping paper everywhere. Our daughter didn’t just open all of her gifts, the opened EVERY present under the tree! When we looked at her she just put both of her hands in the air and said, “I was just…so excited!”

With another triple digit day, you’ve got to be looking for a way to beat the heat. You can celebrate Christmas in July when you Click Here!