When An Atheist Gets Christianity Right

You might be reading that headline and think, “What in the world? How could that possibly be true?” Well, in light of a viral tweet that has been shared quite a bit by a popular atheist group on Twitter, here is what they shared:

All I can say after reading this is, “Wow. That’s exactly right!” Even if it was meant for mocking purposes to showcase the ridiculousness that they think the belief is, it unintentionally communicated a beautiful message about who God is and how much He cares for us.

I do want to point out that while I know there’s some debate on the age of the universe displayed in the tweet, I still believe the beauty of the statement still stands regardless of where you sit on the argument because we can be in awe of what God has created and ultimately His love for us in a world that is too massive for us to comprehend.