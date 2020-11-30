When Cancer Calls Twice

Joy and Tait Cruse lost their precious son, Connor, to Stage IV neuroblastoma over ten years ago. They launched Team Connor in 2008 to honor their son’s last wish–that no other child would have to fight the battle he fought. In July 2020, they received another blow–doctors diagnosed Tait with a form of leukemia typically seen in children. Joy sits down with the Honest Conversations crew to talk about God’s presence and power in the midst of their worst fears.

Find Joy’s book, Hope Transformed: A Battle Strategy for Surviving Life’s Greatest Trials, HERE.

Follow Team Connor and their fund-raising events HERE.

