When Christians Make Jesus Look Bad

Sometimes the biggest thing keeping people away from the church is Christians. Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with author and professor Mary Jo Sharp to talk about her latest book, “Why I Still Believe.” If you or someone you know struggles with misbehaving Christians, this episode is for you.

Mary Jo Sharp is director of the nonprofit apologetics ministry Confident Christianity, Inc. She holds an MA in Christian Apologetics from Biola University and is Assistant Professor of Apologetics at Houston Baptist University. If you haven’t checked out her latest book, “Why I Still Believe,” do it now by clicking here!

For those who feel the ever-present tension between the beauty of salvation and the dark side of human nature, Why I Still Believe is a candid and approachable case for believing in God when you really want to walk away. With fresh and thoughtful insights, this spiritual narrative presents relevant answers to haunting questions like:

Isn’t there too much pain and suffering to believe?

Is it okay to have doubt?

What if Jesus’ story is a copy of another story?

Is there any evidence for Jesus’ resurrection?

Does atheism explain the human experience better than Christianity can?

How can the truth of Christianity matter when the behaviors of Christians are reprehensible?

At once logical and loving, Sharp reframes the gospel as it truly is: the good news of redemption. With firmly grounded truths, “Why I Still Believe” is an affirming reminder that the hypocrisy of Christians can never negate the transforming grace and truth of Christ.

Make sure to also follow Mary Jo Sharp on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!