When Famous Christians Lose Their Faith

Jon Steingard, lead singer of the popular Christian band “Hawk Nelson,” recently announced that he no longer believes in God. He cited deep theological issues, like the problem of evil and whether or not we can trust the Bible. Dr. Glenn Kreider of Dallas Theological Seminary joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss faith, doubt, and the tough questions we all ask.

Prior to teaching at DTS (Dallas Theological Seminary), Dr. Kreider served as Director of Christian Education and then as Senior Pastor in Cedar Hill, TX. His research and writing interests include Jonathan Edwards, theological method, theology, and popular culture, and our eschatological hope. Dr. Kreider believes that grace really is amazing; it is a thought that will change the world. He is married to his best friend, Janice, and they have two grown children, a son-in-law, and one granddaughter, Marlo Grace. He and Janice enjoy live music, good stories, bold coffee, and their five rescue dogs—two pugs, a chihuahua, a terrier named Chloe, and a black lab, Carlile.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

