When God Breaks Us

Sometimes God grows things by breaking them. We tend to spend a lot of our time hoping and praying that things in our lives won’t break. Sometimes we become angry and frustrated with God for allowing “our” things to fall apart. Broken things are a hassle that we dread and hope to avoid. But sometimes broken things are part of God’s perfect plan and purpose for our lives. I know it sounds crazy on the surface, but sometimes God grows things by breaking them.

However, this doesn’t mean that broken thing is from the Lord. Satan is a real adversary who actively seeks to disrupt, discourage, divide, and destroy those who belong to Jesus. We live in a fallen world that has been broken by sin. Yes, sometimes God breaks things, but other times our great God takes broken things and puts them back together.

But equally, we shouldn’t always assume that every broken thing is always a bad thing. We need to respond to the challenges we face by looking for God’s hand in every situation. James instructs us to consider it pure joy when we encounter various trials (James 1:2). Paul teaches us to give thanks in every circumstance (1 Thessalonians 5:18). The assumption is that we will face trials and we will face challenging circumstances. And sometimes these things are actually blessings from The Lord that we should welcome with thanksgiving.

Oswald Chambers summarizes this idea well when he says:

“If through a broken heart God can bring His purposes to pass in the world, then thank Him for breaking your heart.”

We shouldn’t run from being broken. Even though it’s not pleasant, it will produce a better life. Brokenness is a blessing because it puts us on the road to breakthrough. Those who are spiritually broken will be blessed because they will see God, and God’s power will flow through their lives. May we hold our possessions and our relationships and everything that we cherish with open hands, trusting that God will do with them as He pleases for His glory and for the advancement of the gospel.

In the same way that a glowstick has to be broken to be used, God sometimes needs to break us in order to make us into who He wants us to be.