When God Cleans Your Lens

Recently, Jeremy was driving home from downtown Dallas to see a homeless man shaking a tree. At first, Jeremy was alarmed because he thought the man was crazy but then he felt convicted for making such an assumption.

After that, Jeremy was reminded that this homeless man was made in the image of God and that God died for them. After that, his perspective changed on the man completely.

God sees each of us through eyes of unconditional love, and He loves everyone—it doesn’t matter what they do, where they work, how much money they have, how educated they are or what they look like.

We need to do the same. We need to learn to see others as God sees them.