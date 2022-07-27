Afternoons with Sonny

When I’m Brought To Tears, I’m Brought To Prayer

By July 27, 2022 No Comments

I don’t know if you saw pictures of the Balch Springs fire that destroyed 9 homes and damaged 26 others. Praise God, no one was hurt. Of all the images I saw, I think one picture summed it all up. It was of a man, a first responder, on his knees, slouched over, devastated. When I saw it, that picture brought me to tears, and when I’m brought to tears, I’m also brought to prayer.

Father, comfort those who are grieving, we grieve with them. Be their peace, be their comfort. In Jesus name. Amen.

If you’d like to help, check out our Hot Weather Resources Page

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

Don’t Let Your Ice Cream Melt

Josh Dack
Josh DackJuly 26, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

What’s Your Favorite Christmas Memory?

Josh Dack
Josh DackJuly 25, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

Don’t Be A Passive Responder

Josh Dack
Josh DackJuly 22, 2022
X