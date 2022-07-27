When I’m Brought To Tears, I’m Brought To Prayer

I don’t know if you saw pictures of the Balch Springs fire that destroyed 9 homes and damaged 26 others. Praise God, no one was hurt. Of all the images I saw, I think one picture summed it all up. It was of a man, a first responder, on his knees, slouched over, devastated. When I saw it, that picture brought me to tears, and when I’m brought to tears, I’m also brought to prayer.

Father, comfort those who are grieving, we grieve with them. Be their peace, be their comfort. In Jesus name. Amen.

If you’d like to help, check out our Hot Weather Resources Page