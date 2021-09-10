When It Comes To God’s Forgiveness, Get Used To It

When it comes to the forgiveness of Christ, get used to it. Seriously, just accept it. Just lay back and let it happen to you. The forgiveness of Christ is yours and you are set free.

Somebody within the sound of our voice is struggling to believe that that is really true because they think that God is hanging on to the memories of those sins. That somehow he is holding you hostage because you’re hanging on to the memories of those senses. Actually, here’s what He says:

“I, even I, am he who blots out your transgressions, for my own sake, and remembers your sins no more.” – Isaiah 43:25 “As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our wrongdoings from us.” – Psalm 103:12

He has chosen to not remember your sin because they’ve been buried so deeply with Jesus that they will never be seen or heard from again. Of course, we know they can’t be wiped from our memory and yes, our actions on this Earth do merit consequences. However, we still struggle to live with this idea that we’re forgiven. It never seems to sink in, but that still doesn’t change the reality that you are forgiven.

The gospel is not a one time act. We’ve got to hear it all the time.

God delights and giving you mercy. Whether you can accept it or not, it’s been freely given to you. It’s yours!