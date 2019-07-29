When Life Doesn’t Match Your Dreams

You thought you’d be married by now, have children by now, or grandkids, or a better job and live in a better house. How do you cope with a broken heart and shattered dreams? Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez chat with Jill. E. Smith on this week’s episode of Honest Conversations: Looking at Tough Topics through a Biblical Lens.

