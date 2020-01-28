When Scripture Doesn’t Make Sense

What do we do with Bible verses that seem to promote slavery? Or the oppression of women? Is God cruel in the Old Testament but merciful in the New? Dallas Theological Seminary’s Dr. Gordon Johnston joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) to set the record straight.

Dr. Johnston possesses a generalist’s breadth and a specialist’s depth. He is known for thorough research and meticulous detail, as well as the ability to pull together all the pieces so students can see the whole of Scripture in all its color and beauty. Dr. Johnston has degrees in Classical Greek (BA), Biblical Greek and Hebrew (ThM), as well as Hebrew and Semitic languages (ThD). During his 2010-11 sabbatical, he was visiting research professor at the University of Chicago, where he studied Hittite. He has participated in archaeological excavations in Israel and has taught overseas in India. His research, writing and teaching interests to include the wisdom literature (Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Songs), selected topics in Old Testament biblical theology (Biblical Covenants, Law of God), and special issues in hermeneutics (Messianic Prophecy, Use of the Old Testament in the New Testament). Dr. Johnston has published many scholarly articles and essays; regularly presents papers at national meetings of academic societies; and has published a book on the Messiah in the Old Testament. Gordon and his wife Danielle have been married for more than thirty years and they have three children.

