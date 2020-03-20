Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

When The Battle With Coronavirus Is Over

While we’re just beginning to see how COVID-19 is changing our daily lives, have we thought about what will happen with us once this is all over? Laura Kelly Fanucci had some amazing words of wisdom to share:

“When this is over, may we never again take for granted:

  • A Handshake With A Stranger
  • Full Shelves At The Store
  • Conversations With Neighbors
  • A Crowded Theatre
  • Friday Night Out 
  • The Taste Of Communion
  • A Routine Checkup
  • The School Rush Each Morning
  • Coffee With A Friend
  • The Stadium Roaring
  • Each Deep Breath
  • A Boring Tuesday
  • Life Itself

When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we were called to be, we hoped to be, and may we stay that way — better for each other because of that worst.”

You May Also Like

Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jay Allen Plans Your Quarantine!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenMarch 20, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

An Encouraging Conversation With A Survivor Of The Coronavirus

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMarch 20, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Coronavirus Food Assistance & Resources

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMarch 20, 2020
X