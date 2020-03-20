When The Battle With Coronavirus Is Over

While we’re just beginning to see how COVID-19 is changing our daily lives, have we thought about what will happen with us once this is all over? Laura Kelly Fanucci had some amazing words of wisdom to share:
“When this is over, may we never again take for granted:
- A Handshake With A Stranger
- Full Shelves At The Store
- Conversations With Neighbors
- A Crowded Theatre
- Friday Night Out
- The Taste Of Communion
- A Routine Checkup
- The School Rush Each Morning
- Coffee With A Friend
- The Stadium Roaring
- Each Deep Breath
- A Boring Tuesday
- Life Itself
When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we were called to be, we hoped to be, and may we stay that way — better for each other because of that worst.”