When The Battle With Coronavirus Is Over

While we’re just beginning to see how COVID-19 is changing our daily lives, have we thought about what will happen with us once this is all over? Laura Kelly Fanucci had some amazing words of wisdom to share:

“When this is over, may we never again take for granted:

A Handshake With A Stranger

Full Shelves At The Store

Conversations With Neighbors

A Crowded Theatre

Friday Night Out

The Taste Of Communion

A Routine Checkup

The School Rush Each Morning

Coffee With A Friend

The Stadium Roaring

Each Deep Breath

A Boring Tuesday

Life Itself

When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we were called to be, we hoped to be, and may we stay that way — better for each other because of that worst.”