When The Wind & Waves Overwhelm

Recently, we got a phone call on the morning show and I have not been able to stop thinking about it. One of our listening friends called in, didn’t share her name, but immediately started sharing about worry. When she called us, she was going through a tremendous amount of fear, so much so that you could hear it in her voice. I thought she was going to start crying at any second because she was looking at the events of the past month and the circumstances in her life, our country, the world, pandemic, and she was terrified.

What I wish I could have done was reached through the phone and hug her and say, “when God says you have nothing to fear, he means it.” In case this is something you’re going through too and are feeling overwhelmed with anxiety and worry and fear, I want to remind you of a scene out of Matthew Chapter 14. Jesus makes His disciples get into the boat ahead of him and He sends them on to the other side. He then goes off to a mountainside by Himself to pray. Then what he does right before dawn, right before first light, Jesus starts walking out toward the disciples on the water. Just imagine this, you’re in a boat, and you’re rowing and you’re tired. You see this figure walking on the water coming towards you and the disciples were utterly terrified. They started crying out in fear saying it was a ghost. The circumstances are in fact crazy, there is no denying that. But Jesus immediately said to them:

But Jesus immediately said to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.” “Lord, if it’s you,” Peter replied, “tell me to come to you on the water.” “Come,” he said. Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. – Matthew 14:27-29

But then Peter did something, He took his eyes off the Lord. He started noticing the storm, he started noticing the wind, and he started noticing the waves. When he stopped looking at Jesus and started looking at what was going on around him, what happened? He sank! He sank and immediately cried back out to the Lord. After this, the Lord reached out with His hand and pulled Him right back up.

Do you think that the God who sent His Son to die for you is going to somehow abandon you now and make you just figure this out? The circumstances may look different, but they’re exactly the same. Wind, waves, commotion, confusion, clamoring, and Jesus is saying to you, “I’m right here. Right here. Look at me.”