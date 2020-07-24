When We Pray, It Should Burn

Do we pray with a fire in our belly? If not, should we start?

This question reminds me of being a 19-year-old bible student in Scotland and I was asked to pray before we dismissed for lunch. Before I could get more than 5 words in, my professor teacher literally grabbed me by my stomach and said in a loud, Scottish accent, “You are calling to the name of the almighty God, is it burning within you??” For as long as I live, I will never forget that moment. The truth is we have an audience with the creator of the heavens and the earth. It says in Hebrews 4:16 ” Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”

You may be praying for something big right now. Let me just encourage you, What a gift we have to be heard by God! So pray with confidence and let it burn.