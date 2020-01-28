When you don’t know what to pray, what do you do? I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a situation where you have just felt utterly hopeless to the point where just can’t see how God is using the circumstances in your life. I know that I’ve gone through periods in my life where I just cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel and I just felt so incredibly alone. Of course, we know from scripture that God says we are never alone but in reality, it leaves us in a position where we don’t know what to pray or even what to say.

One of the verses that come to mind in my own life is from Romans 8:26 where it says:

“In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.”

The next time you find yourself in a situation where you are so weighed down by your circumstances that you don’t know what to pray, I want you to know that you can just say the name of Jesus, you can just say his name. God’s Holy Spirit knows your heart so intimately that he takes your wordless groans, your heart cries, and he carries them up to the throne room and places them before the Father and translates them into prayer. God’s Spirit is praying for you and it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the words because you have someone interceding on your behalf and the Father already knows what you need.