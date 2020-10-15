Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

When You Feel Angry, Meditate On This

October 15, 2020

The other night, I was driving home from work and turned my radio to KCBI. Even though I was off work, I was in need of the same encouragement that you get from KCBI. You see, I found myself under this cloud of anger as I was thinking about this upcoming election and the different interactions I had seen on social media. I just felt this anger well up inside of me. Have you felt that over the past couple of months? If so, where should we turn?

As I praying through tears that night, I was reminded of 2 Corinthians 10 where it talks about taking every thought captive and making it obedient to Christ. As were processing through anger, let us ask God where it is in our lives we can seek kindness, gentleness, and self-control. I was reminded of that because of the music here at KCBI. Maybe you may think of us as the ones behind the microphone but just like you, we are blessed by this ministry and this faithful community. Thank you so much for being apart of it.

