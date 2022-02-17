Most of us know the sinking feeling. We feel overwhelmed by the demands of our lives and we feel like we’re drowning in life.

It could be a sinking marriage, a sinking bank account, or simply the kind of weariness that comes from walking through the same old grind day after day, you see yourself headed for the depths, and you’re not sure who’s going to grab you when you’re too far down to even call for help.

Whether you’ve been walking in a relationship with God for decades or you’ve never called on his name to save you until now, just know that He is capable of pulling you from this deep water immediately. Let today be the day you reach out a hand and acknowledge your need for Him.

Remember that God will not teach you to swim just so that He can let you drown. When you feel like you’re drowning in life, you can rest assured knowing that your lifeguard walks on water.