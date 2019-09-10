When Your Lawyer Baptizes You

In a move that surprised so many, a man named Danny Dashay Holmes has pled guilty to a number of crimes, including first-degree murder, that he committed in Tennessee in December of 2016. What makes his confession such an incredible story is that Holmes says God used the Christian song, “Redeemed” by Big Daddy Weave, to lead him to confess his crimes, for which he will serve a life sentence. So even though he may have recieved a life sentence, he also recieved an eternity of freedom in Christ.

This morning, we talked with his lawyer Joshua T. Crain as he shared this incredible viral story from his point of view and what this radical change in Danny’s life has taught him.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!