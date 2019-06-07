Where Can Sex Offenders Go To Church?

Afternoons with Lauree | Where Can Reg. Sex Offenders Go To Church?

KCBI COMMUNITYThis phone call broke my heart. I have a feeling that he is not the only one asking the question where do reformed and registered sex offenders go to church? If you know of good churches that you can suggest in the DFW area! Please leave them below – thank you so much!!Love, Lauree "LO" Austin#AfternoonswithLauree #Church

Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Thursday, June 6, 2019