fbpx
Afternoons with LaureeUncategorized

Where Can Sex Offenders Go To Church?

Afternoons with Lauree | Where Can Reg. Sex Offenders Go To Church?

KCBI COMMUNITYThis phone call broke my heart. I have a feeling that he is not the only one asking the question where do reformed and registered sex offenders go to church? If you know of good churches that you can suggest in the DFW area! Please leave them below – thank you so much!!Love, Lauree "LO" Austin#AfternoonswithLauree #Church

Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Thursday, June 6, 2019

 

If you’re church has a program or you know of one – please email Lauree lauree@kcbi.org

Thank you!

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree

First Date Food Etiquette!

Lauree
LaureeJune 6, 2019
Afternoons with Lauree

“It’s Never Too Late” Helen, 97 years old, Goes to Prom!

Lauree
LaureeMay 31, 2019
Afternoons with Lauree

Never Too Late to Start, Just Ask Mighty Mo!

Lauree
LaureeMay 23, 2019
X