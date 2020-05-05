Restrictions are lifting and many of us are asking, “Where do we go from here?” Don & Rebecca recently got the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Jim Denison who is the founder and CVO of the Denison Forum, a nonprofit Christian media organization that comments on current issues through a biblical lens. They not only talked about what life after the Coronavirus will look like but the opportunity that we have right now as Christians for evangelism.

If you’d like to follow Dr. Jim Denison and read his Daily Article that is read by more than 200,000 subscribers daily, click here!