Her journey with anxiety began at just five years old. At age ten, she stopped eating. Marci Dittmer sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about teens, eating disorders, and God’s faithfulness through it all.

To read more about Marci’s journey visit https://www.heartstrongfaith.com/where-is-god-in-eating-disorders/

A private math and English tutor, Marci Dittmer also serves as director of The Arts School at Prince of Peace Christian School in Carrollton, Texas. Holding a master’s degree in education, Marci is pursuing another, this one in Christian Education, at Dallas Theological Seminary. She also writes freelance articles and loves to spend time with her family and friends.

