Where Our Peace Comes From

Whether God calms our storm, takes us out of it, or sits with us in it, He is always there for us. He always cares and will never forsake us. (Deuteronomy 31:6-8) He can control everything, but He doesn’t always stop everything. If He did, we wouldn’t need to trust Him. We can live when nothing appears right and when everything goes swimmingly, for He is with us in all situations giving us the strength to make it through and beyond our circumstances.

Peace comes from exercising faith in the character of God and His Word. We can have peace in the midst of challenges when we remember that “all things work together for the good to those who love God and are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).

We can choose peace rather than give way to fear and worry. Inner peace resulting from a relationship with God allows us to keep things in proper perspective. We can accept difficult situations on earth by remembering that our citizenship is in Heaven (Philippians 3:20).

With a few words, Jesus calmed the raging seas. Imagine what He can do when you allow Him to speak peace into your life.