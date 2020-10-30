Where We Need To Place Our Security

I think if there’s one word we could use to describe the season we’re in, it might be: insecure. I spent the vast majority of my life being terribly insecure, like, cripplingly so. A while ago, I started thinking about this and came across a passage in Matthew that I think really speaks into insecurity and what we can effectively do about it. There’s a parable in Matthew 7 at the very end of the Sermon on the Mount and Jesus is speaking to a crowd of disciples, and he says this,:

“Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.” – Matthew 7:24-27

I think about the storm he’s describing and it takes four Greek words to describe it. ‘The streams rose, the winds blew, the winds beat against the house, and the rain came down. Yet it didn’t fall because it had its foundation on the rock.’ Then he goes on to say this, ‘but everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand.’ After that, he describes the exact same storm. ‘The rain came down, the streams rose, the winds blew the winds beat against the house, and it fell with a great crash.’ What’s so interesting is the same word ‘great’. is also used to describe the storm.

Here’s what’s so interesting, Jesus is speaking to a group full of believers and he’s speaking to the pews. One hears and does what he says, and their house is standing. One hears and then just continues to go along their way. It doesn’t say they don’t believe it, it just says they don’t do what he says. We tend to think the security is in the knowing, but Jesus says the security is in the doing. We will never have security with the Lord if we are not walking with the Lord. Your heart knows this! This is a convicting word for me today, but it’s also an encouraging word because at the end of the greatest storm we could ever experience, the one who walks with Jesus is standing.