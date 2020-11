Right now, we are living in a season where there is a lot to look at and a lot to be distracted by. And I think Doug has a wise reminder concerning times when things are fighting for our attention. “Where you stare, you steer.”

Where are we staring right now? Are we staring at the things of this world? Or are we staring at the things of eternity? The things that God desires us to keep our gaze transfixed on?

Just something to think about today.