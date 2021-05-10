Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Who Is The Holy Spirit?

Through the ages, the Holy Spirit has been misunderstood, misinterpreted, and even abused. Who is this mysterious being that Jesus promised and what is his role in our lives? Author and speaker Jeannie Cunnion sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss the third member of the Godhead and why he’s worth pursuing.

Don't Miss Out: Daring to Believe Life Is Better with the Holy Spirit: Cunnion, Jeannie: 9780764238222: Amazon.com: Books

Find more about Jeannie Cunnion at https://www.jeanniecunnion.com/about.

Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith - show cover

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

X