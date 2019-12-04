Why Death Is Never Natural

By and large, the world shies away from honest conversations about dying, death, and grieving. Even in Christian circles much of what we say is wrong. Dr. Glenn Kreider of Dallas Theological Seminary sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about the damage we do when we approach death incorrectly, and how the good news is so much better than we thought.

Prior to teaching at DTS (Dallas Theological Seminary), Dr. Kreider served as Director of Christian Education and then as Senior Pastor in Cedar Hill, TX. His research and writing interests include Jonathan Edwards, theological method, theology, and popular culture, and our eschatological hope. Dr. Kreider believes that grace really is amazing; it is a thought that will change the world. He is married to his best friend, Janice, and they have two grown children, a son-in-law, and one granddaughter, Marlo Grace. He and Janice enjoy live music, good stories, bold coffee, and their five rescue dogs—two pugs, a chihuahua, a terrier named Chloe, and a black lab, Carlile.

