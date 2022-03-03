Why Do We Pray?

Whenever we pray, it’s often our goal to obtain answers to our most pressing questions. We also pray hoping that God will grant our requests. Although, the primary aim of prayer is not to persuade God to do our will. We cannot use prayer to put pressure on God or twist His arm into doing what we desire with our lives. God will do what He knows is best and because He is God and we are not, the most loving thing He can do is do His will and not ours. The only prayer that God will answer “yes” to is one that already conforms to His will (1 John 5:14-15). The real function of prayer is to express our need to Him and to ourselves.

When we pray, we do not provide God with information that He does not already have. Jesus has assured us that our Father in heaven knows what we need before we ask Him (Matt. 6:8). He knows what we will say before we say it (Psalm 139:4, Isaiah 65:24). We cannot impress Him with our fancy language or shock Him with our bluntness. So why do we even need to pray? We need to pray because God works through prayer. There are answers that come only when God’s people pray. Even James implied as much when he said that “You do not have because you do not ask God” (James 4:2).

So why bother to pray if we can’t make prayer “work” for us? The power of prayer does not lie in the certainty that we will get the things we request because often we don’t. We pray because we need to pray. We pray because God has invited us to pray and through prayer, He enters into fellowship with us. By no means is prayer done because God needs us or that God is lonely, but on the contrary, prayer is a consistent act of dependence upon God. It’s a confession that in Him we live and move and have our being (Acts 17:28).

We can find comfort that like Max Lucado said: “the power of prayer lies not with the one saying it, but with the one hearing it.”