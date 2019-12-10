Why God Is Not Disappointed In You

When my kids were younger, even now at 12 and 13 years old, let me tell you a few of the expectations I have for their life. Expectation #1: I expect that they will fall. Expectation #2, I expect that they will fail. Expectation #3, I expect that there are some big fat juicy mistakes ahead of us coming down the pipeline. Because those are my expectations, the grace is already in place and you may be saying to yourself, “you can’t expect that of your kids! You have to expect great things from them!” Well, I do expect good things from them but I also expect to see their humanity.

Following in my footsteps, I fully expect failure and big mistakes and so when they fail and they make mistakes, I am freed from being angry, disappointed, or frustrated because they are simply doing what I had already expected they would do. Now, this doesn’t mean that there are no consequences because they are there for sure. But the anger, the disappointment, and the frustration; that is completely absent.

It is the same way with you and God. In order for someone to be disappointed in someone else, there has to be unmet expectations and let me tell you what God expects from you. God expects you to fall. God expects you to fail. God expects you to make mistakes. In fact, he already knows what and when those failures are and when they’ll take place. He already knows! Why does He already know? Well, Isaiah 46:10 says, “I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say, ‘My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please.'” You see, God is outside of time and therefore sees the end from the beginning.

As a friend of mine always says: “the future is not something God knows about, it’s a place where he already is.” That means when you fall and when you fail, and when you make that mistake, God is not disappointed with you. You are disappointed with you. God is not frustrated with you, you are frustrated with you. If you live in that cycle of just wearing the shame, the disappointment, and the frustration all the time, what you are doing is you are rejecting the grace of God. So I just want to come to you very lovingly and tell you to stop because He loves you with an everlasting love and He knows where those mistakes are and the grace is already there! Yeah, you blew it. He knew it. Get up and receive that grace and keep going!