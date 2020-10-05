Why I Believe Deadline Day Is So Important

I want to share with you an experience that reminds me why Deadline Day is impactful to me. If you don’t know what deadline day is, it’s the final day that you are able to register to vote in the November election and it happens to be today, October 5th, and the deadline is at 5 pm. Okay back to that experience I mentioned.

A number of years ago, I took a trip to Southeast Asia. I visited a country that is under communist leadership and I remember that every place that I went during my visit, I was required to have a government representative with me. No, it’s not because I was some important person that needed protection, but the representative was there to monitor the conversations I was having and to make sure I stayed in line in accordance with their government.

The reason I share this with you is that I think about the privilege we have in America to participate in an election and that we are able to vote for the issues that are important to us. It’s an honor that our votes count! So this is just a reminder, in case life has gotten busy and you’ve been meaning to register, that you have until today at 5 pm to make your voice heard.