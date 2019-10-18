Why Is He Called “Doubting Thomas”?

Why is Thomas in the Bible called “Doubting”? Well, obviously, because he refused to believe. Happened right here (John 20:24-29). Straight up refused to believe Jesus was alive, and wanted proof.

Stuck with a negative nickname now for 2000+ years.

What about Peter? He had a few faceplants. This one is epic… (Matthew 14:22-32)

It must really stink to be only, or mainly, remembered for the times we screwed up.

But of course, in the story above, Peter was the ONLY one who had the faith to get out of the boat in the first place and walk on water to Jesus.

Thomas was the ONLY one of the twelve to say they should follow Jesus, even if they died. (John 11:16)

But we tend to focus on how they let God down. How they failed.

Maybe a short prayer today is called for:

God, help us not to spend so much time on people’s failures (including our own), but be more grateful for their faithfulness.