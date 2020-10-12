Why Jealousy Gets Your Nowhere

In a world that measures success by likes, retweets, power, beauty, money, and fame, author and podcaster Jamie Ivey points us toward a better way. We waste our time and God’s gifts when we wish for another person’s life or journey. Jamie sat down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) to talk about hair disasters, pandemic stress, and Jesus–the only One worth imitating.

Are you enjoying the Honest Conversations Podcast? Would you be willing to subscribe, rate, review, and share it? We’d also love for you to join the conversation! Reach out to us on the following platforms:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell ; @lizannrod ; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Jamie Ivey is the creator and host of the popular podcast ‘The Happy Hour with Jamie Ivey’, a central gathering place for talking about life and Jesus. Jamie told the raw, redemptive story that brought her to this place in her debut book, ‘If You Only Knew’. Now she’s telling the story that keeps her going and frames her God-empowering message to women today. Jamie and her husband, Aaron, make their home for six in Austin, Texas.

If you’d like to learn more about Jamie Ivey or order her latest book, ‘You Be You: Why Satisfaction and Success Are Closer Than You Think‘, click here! You can also follow her on social media through her website!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!