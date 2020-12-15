Why Jesus Is Called Emmanuel

I found that knowing a little bit about the ancient world really helps me understand the Bible. For instance, the Israelites that came through the Exodus had known of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob because those stories were passed down. But they lived in Goshen in Egypt so they were also very familiar and acquainted with over 1500 other named gods that the Egyptians worshiped. So one of the things you need to know is the way that the ancients viewed their gods. They saw gods kind of as super-powerful, like super powerful humans. They had all the human attributes and you had to appease them and you had to keep them from getting mad at you.

Here’s one thing about the ancient gods: they did not have relationships with people. You just tried to stay on their good side. There was no notion of having a relationship with them. They were also very high off high up and far away so it was inconceivable that a god would dwell with his people. Now imagine how these words must have sounded to the ancient Israelites:

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end.

He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this.” – Isaiah 9:6-7

The prophet Isaiah also said:

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” – Isaiah 7:14

Emmanuel means “God with us.” The notion of a God dwelling with His people is so completely foreign. It doesn’t exist in any other religion and yet, that is what we have in Christ. That’s what we dwell on this time of year because we don’t love and serve a God who is high up and far away. We love and serve a God who is closer than close, nearer than nearer. Emmanuel, God with us.