Why Karma Couldn’t Be Farther From The Truth Of The Gospel

By March 8, 2021 No Comments

Have you ever seen some one mess up or fall down and someone responds with “That’s karma”?

We call out karma when we think somebody gets something they had coming to them, but if we really think about, karma is LITERALLY the exact opposite of the gospel.

“God does not deal with us according to our sins, nor repay us according to our iniquities.” – Psalm 103:8 

Karma says what comes around goes around and that we get what we deserve, but the Gospel says Jesus took what was supposed to be ours and paid it in full so as believers, we’ll never receive what we deserve. This isn’t to say there isn’t consequences to our actions, but when it comes to what the Gospel says against what karma says, we have to make a choice.

