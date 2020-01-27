Why Kobe Flew In Private Helicopters

We’re mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, who obviously was so much more than a professional athlete, more than just someone we admired because he was great at the game of basketball.

To the very end, he wanted to make the most of every opportunity that he had as a father.

Why would he be in a helicopter anyway? You might think, “well, he was very rich, and that’s what millionaires do”, but the real answer goes deeper. He explains it himself on this video.

He wanted to be, and was, a great dad.