Why Lauree Thinks Watermelon is a Luxury Item

In light of all of the current events, I thought I’d go with a totally random opinion today: Watermelon is a luxury item purchase. Why you may ask?

I know what you’re thinking, $8 doesn’t really qualify as a fancy purchase. But here’s my reasoning: I used to live overseas as a missionary in the Czech Republic, and during my time there, I learned a lot about life in a different culture. I learned not everybody has a car, so when I needed groceries, that meant I had to walk. And if I had to walk there, it meant I had to walk back with the groceries I had just purchased so weight played a big factor in my decision making! So on the days I went to the grocery store for watermelon, I was laser-focused and boy was it worth the trip!

Maybe there’s a food like that for you that’s your specialty treat. What is that luxury purchase for you?