Afternoons with Lauree

Why Lauree Thinks Watermelon is a Luxury Item

By June 4, 2020 No Comments

In light of all of the current events, I thought I’d go with a totally random opinion today: Watermelon is a luxury item purchase. Why you may ask?

I know what you’re thinking, $8 doesn’t really qualify as a fancy purchase. But here’s my reasoning: I used to live overseas as a missionary in the Czech Republic, and during my time there, I learned a lot about life in a different culture. I learned not everybody has a car, so when I needed groceries, that meant I had to walk. And if I had to walk there, it meant I had to walk back with the groceries I had just purchased so weight played a big factor in my decision making! So on the days I went to the grocery store for watermelon, I was laser-focused and boy was it worth the trip!

Maybe there’s a food like that for you that’s your specialty treat. What is that luxury purchase for you?

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree

An Exciting Health Update for Amy Grant

Lauree
LaureeJune 3, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree

Mountains, Momma’s, and Men: the Breath of Fresh Air Lauree Needed Yesterday

Lauree
LaureeJune 3, 2020
Afternoons with LaureePodcasts

Settle The Score: How Far Is Too Far When House Hunting?

Lauree
LaureeMay 12, 2020
X