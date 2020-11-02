Why November 4th Matters Just As Much As Election Day

Friends, Church, Fellow Americans: What will be the words we have to offer on November 4th?

As we know, November 3th is the more notable date with this little thing called the Presidential Election happening that day, but I believe November 4th may actually hold just as much significance. With the amount of emotion heading into this election, it feels like there will be a tone of “Winners” and “Losers”. But instead of buying into whatever the result, how will we use our words and our actions to best reflect the image of God? Remember something come November 4th. There’s only one thing greater than being right: It’s love.