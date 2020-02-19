Why Rebecca Wants You To Be At The HeartStrong Faith Women’s Conference

What’s that one thing when someone asks you about it, you could just go on and on and on because that’s how much you love to talk about it?

I got an email from a listener the other day and I just have to apologize in advance. She just had no idea she was tapping into my most favorite thing when she asked me about what she could do to understand God’s Word more. She’s reading it but she keeps coming across things that she doesn’t really understand and so she asked me for some resources, like what are some books that I can read to help me understand the Bible better?

So I gave her a list. I mean, this is what happens when you email me questions like this. I gave her a list of beginner, intermediate and advanced books that she can read to better understand the Bible and help her understand what it’s saying.

Here is the list of resources I provided her:

Entry Level:

Author: Jen Wilkin – her first book is a “how-to” book and the second and third are easy, readable theology books that will help you understand God’s character.

Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both our Hearts and our Minds In His Image None Like Him

Author: Sandra Glahn

Coffee Cup Bible Series – Take your pick! She has 10 or 11 in the series and they are all wonderful. She has a Ph.D. but she is very readable.

Intermediate:

Author: Tim Keller

The Reason for God – one of the best books I’ve ever read, but a friend of mine told me it’s a little heady. Don’t let that intimidate you, just read it with a dictionary at hand. J

Author: Michael Reeves

Delighting in the Trinity – another must-read. So, so good.

This is a really good place to start. But the best thing you could ever do is to simply read the Bible. I read it, listen to it, memorize it, listen to sermons on podcasts, listen to Christian radio, etc. And that’s what I did when I first developed the hunger. Something else that has helped me is to read the Bible with my journal. I start by journaling for as long as I need to – sometimes ten minutes, sometimes two hours. I do this so I can praise and thank the Lord for all he is and all he has done and is doing. Then I confess everything I need to confess so that there is nothing inhibiting me from hearing his voice. I also wrestle through my life struggles with him. Then I start Bible studying and as verses strike me or as questions arise in my mind, I write them down and write out what I love or what I want to know about them. It’s really amazing to read back through those journals and see how God has answered prayer and led me to revelations on his word.

This is exactly why we do the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference each and every year because we want to get you excited about the Bible! It’s all about heart change. It’s so that you would grow closer to the heart of God through the faithful study of the Word of God. And all of the speakers are going to give you tools and tricks and things that we do that have helped us in our own Bible study. And so hopefully after this conference, you’ll walk away feeling more equipped to handle the scriptures on your own.

My biggest desire in life is that women would develop a hunger for God’s word and I hope that after this conference, your hunger for God’s word increases as well.

