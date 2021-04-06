Why Should We Care That God Is Trinity?

The doctrine of the Trinity is one of the loftier concepts of Christianity: God is three persons, yet one God. The Father is not the Son, the Son is not the Spirit, yet all three are equally God. How can that be? Nika Spaulding sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss the importance of understanding the Trinity and how it affects our everyday lives.

Armed with the knowledge of God’s love for her, Nika Spaulding went to Dallas Theological Seminary and earned a Master’s of Theology to better equip herself to share this love with others. After seminary, she worked as a Women’s Minister teaching Bible Studies and theology as well as writing curriculum. During her time at her last post, God opened her eyes to the need to have greater diversity in church leadership.

This growing desire eventually drew her to SJOC (St. Jude Oak Cliff), where their desire is to live out the value of “visibility communicates value” and where they desire to see every person—regardless of ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, etc.—deployed in using their gifts and leading the church.

