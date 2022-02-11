Why Should We Study The Bible?

We study the Bible because it is God’s Word to the world. We want to hear him. We want to slow down and carefully, thoughtfully, and reverently hear what he has to say to us. However, we often can come to God’s Word to the world with the wrong expectation of why we’re reading it.

The purpose of studying the Bible isn’t so that we can become experts on the Bible. Actual scholars of the Bible would scoff at the idea that one could ever become an expert on a subject as eternal as God Himself, much less His revealed Word. Yes, the Bible indeed is meant to be studied and learned about as 2 Timothy 3:16-17 reminds us that “all Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness.” But we would be mistaken to think that this is all that there is.

Paul David Tripp once said that:

“The goal of Bible study is not to master the content of God’s Word, but by sanctifying grace, to be mastered by the Author of that Word.”

The main purpose for our Bible study is to be transformed from the inside out. All lasting growth in the Christian life happens as a result of beholding God’s glory in the face of Jesus: “we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another” (2 Corinthians 3:18). Therefore, as we pursue spiritual growth, we do it by “seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:4)

We study the Bible to see Jesus more clearly. And as we behold God’s glory in Christ, we become like Him. The goal of studying Scripture is to see the Savior and become transformed by that satisfying sight of him. As we come to believe rightly about God, we begin to live rightly as a result.