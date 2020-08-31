Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Why Social Media Actually Disconnects Us From Each Other

Technology has become the architect of our intimacies. Online, we fall prey to the illusion of companionship, gathering thousands of Twitter and Facebook friends, and confusing tweets and wall posts with authentic communication. But this relentless connection leads to a deep solitude. MIT professor Sherry Turkle argues that as technology ramps up, our emotional lives ramp down.

Alone Together - Collegeville Institute

Based on hundreds of interviews and with a new introduction taking us to the present day, Sherry Turkle’s book, ‘Alone Together‘ describes changing, unsettling relationships between friends, lovers, and families.

August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
