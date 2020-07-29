Why We Are Celebrating Christmas In July

We are celebrating Christmas in July here at 90.9 KCBI and we’re giving away free snow cones, KCBI swag, as well as jamming out to Christmas music, but what is Christmas in July?

It’s about so much more than a snow cone. A lot of people are asking themselves, “what is God doing?” We’re in a global pandemic. God’s doing the same thing He has always done because God’s plan is the same plan. It’s always been that God’s people would live in God’s place and worship in God’s presence. That’s how it was in Eden as God’s people, Adam and Eve, were living in His presence in the garden and God himself dwelt with them.

But then they sinned and God cast them out of the garden. However, God’s plan was still intact because His people would live in His place and in His presence. So He delivered His people from the Egyptians and He called them Israel. He also led them to the Promised Land, as God’s people in God’s place. Then, He gave them the tabernacle so that His presence could dwell with them, and then God raised up a king. David and David’s son Solomon built a beautiful and magnificent temple, a permanent dwelling for the presence of God and God’s people. The Israelites lived in his place, the Promised Land, enjoying His presence, and they journeyed to Jerusalem to the temple.

But just like in the garden, God’s people sinned against him. He drove them out of the Promised Land and His presence left the temple. But there was a promise.

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

He will be called Emmanuel God, which means ‘God With Us.’ (Isaiah 7:14) That is why we Christmas in July!

If you’d like to find out where we will be next and how you can get a free snowcone and celebrate Christmas in July with us, click here!