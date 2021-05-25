Why We Shouldn’t Tell God That We Love Him

Do you ever think about how good it makes you feel when someone just looks you right in the eye and says, “I love you”? Of course, it depends on who it is but I’ll tell you right off the bat that I throw those three words around a lot. This is because I don’t ever want anyone to question where they stand with me. I love easily and so if you’re my friend, you have probably heard me say those words before and I meant them.

When I was growing up with my dad who was a pastor, he would often tell me in our conversations, “you’re getting really good at thanking God for things, but I want you to try one thing in every prayer and see how it changes things.” He then said, “I want you to tell God that you love Him.” After hearing that advice, it was a game-changer because I knew I loved the Lord because the way I orient my life around Him, but I also wanted to show that through my words to Him as well.

Beth Moore actually said something that would go even a step further than this and it couldn’t be more true:

“We really shouldn’t tell God that we love Him. We should tell Him that we love Him too.” – Beth Moore

The reality is that God is the great love initiator and the simple truth is that we love because He first loved us. (1 John 4:19) If there is even the slightest inkling in our hearts to tell God we love Him or to do something out of love for Him, it is because He has been drenching us in an ongoing onslaught of love since before we were born.

1 John 3:1 says:

“See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him.” – 1 John 3:1

So anytime it even just God even occurs to you to tell God that you love Him, remember that it is your spirit responding to that tidal wave of love that He is always pouring out on you. So God, I love you too.