Why Would Someone Willingly Go Back To Prison? Find Out Here!

Stephen Wilson is the prison campuses pastor for Gateway Church Prison Ministry. Gateway launched its first prison campus November 2018 and is actively planning additional campus launches in prisons throughout Texas. Stephen has a heart and calling to disciple men and women inside prisons and prepare them for re-entry into their communities.

Although Stephen was raised in a Christian home and baptized as a child, he did not submit his will to God until he was 33 years old. After having a “Damascus Road” experience that changed his life, Stephen confessed to a past crime and was sent to prison. When he was released from prison, Stephen went back to school and earned his master’s degree from Liberty University. He was recently accepted to The King’s University where he plans to pursue his doctor of ministry degree.

*Photo left to right: Clint Lewis (Director of Communications at Gateway Church), Joel Burke (Director of Programming at 90.9 KCBI), Pastor Stephen Wilson (Head Of Prison Ministry at Gateway), Rebecca Carrell (Morning Show Co-Host at 90.9 KCBI).*

Gateway Prison Ministry is committed to discipling the incarcerated and their families. We plant Gateway churches inside prisons and build community within prison walls, so offenders will feel like part of the Gateway family. They can experience regular worship and attend Gateway Equip classes centered on discipleship, marriage, and parenting to help prepare them for life after incarceration.

If you’ve been a partner with KCBI, your financial gifts have contributed to a God-sized effort. By the end of 2019, 90.9 KCBI and YOU will have placed 10,000 Bibles in the hands of inmates in at least three prison units in North Texas, in partnership with Gateway Church, Chapel of Hope Ministries and Trinity Restoration Ministries.

On Wednesday, July 24, KCBI and Gateway Church distributed the first 4,500 Bibles at the Coffield Unit in Anderson County, where Gateway has recently opened a church campus. That follows what can only be described as a “mind-blowing” experience, as five inmates at the Coffield Unit – some from rival gangs – were recently baptized at the Coffield Campus. In a recent Fox News story, one of the prisoners told Campus Pastor Niles Holsinger, “I have tried it my way my whole life and it’s gotten me here. I want to try it God’s way…we’re going to come out of the water as new men.”

This morning, we talked with Pastor Stephen Wilson who heads us Gateway’s Prison Ministry and you can hear the conversation below!

Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church actually surprised the residents at the Coffield Unit recently by preaching his sermon in person which left them absolutely stunned. You can watch the full message below!

